«

August 4, 2022

OTHER THINGS NOT SPECIFIED IN THE KANSAS RESULT: There were ads place by entities out of state that poured untold money into the state. There was also a campaign of intimidation of those with “pro” signs in their yards, and removal of signs. (This was covered at Victory Girls, though I can’t find it now.)  It was a lot of force brought to bear on a state not used to it. I don’t know how, but this will bite the left in the behind, partly because these days everything does.  Primary reflections; plus Joe Manchin.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 4:22 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.