August 4, 2022

I WOULDN’T BE SURPRISED IF THERE WERE MORE COMING: Princeton University ‘Reviewing’ Plagiarism Allegations Against Woke Professor: University has not said whether it will open a full investigation into Kevin Kruse.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:30 am
