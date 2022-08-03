August 3, 2022

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
DEMOCRACY IN ACTION: “The Supreme Court, in overruling Roe v. Wade, turned the question of access to abortion over to the people of the states. And now we are beginning to get what we were deprived of for so long: the voted-for preference of the people.”
