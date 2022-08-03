August 3, 2022

DID NANCY GO TO TAIWAN TO DISTRACT FROM THIS? Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to DUI charges months after crashing Porsche in California. “The arraignment comes a day after his wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, rattled U.S.-China relations with a trip to Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory. And it comes a week after reports that he sold millions of dollars in Nvidia stock leading up to a House vote on a bill that would impact the industry.”

Related: It Seems Pelosi Wasn’t Just Drinking When He Was Arrested for a DUI, Per Court Records. “The first count Pelosi faces, DUI causing injury, charges Paul Pelosi with a misdemeanor (emphasis added) for allegedly ‘unlawfully, while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and a drug and under their combined influence, drive a vehicle and in so driving, concurrently did an act forbidden by law and neglected a duty imposed by law which proximately caused bodily injury to John Doe.'”