August 3, 2022

DEMOCRACY AT WORK, EXACTLY AS DOBBS INTENDED: Kansans vote to uphold abortion rights in their state. “Kansas voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly struck down a proposed constitutional amendment that would remove language enshrining reproductive rights in their state, in a move widely seen as a victory for abortion rights activists. . . . A “yes” vote on the measure would remove from the state Constitution the right to an abortion and hand the issue back to the state legislature. A ‘no’ vote on the measure would make no changes, keeping abortion rights enshrined in the state Constitution.”