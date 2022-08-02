«
August 2, 2022

TO BE FAIR, THAT’S JUST BECAUSE THEY’RE TERRIBLE AT WHAT THEY DO: Dr. Rand Paul: The CDC messed up COVID testing and is now botching monkeypox testing. They were terrible on Ebola, too. And AIDS. Maybe they’re just terrible, period.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 11:12 pm
