August 2, 2022
TO BE FAIR, THAT’S JUST BECAUSE THEY’RE TERRIBLE AT WHAT THEY DO: Dr. Rand Paul: The CDC messed up COVID testing and is now botching monkeypox testing. They were terrible on Ebola, too. And AIDS. Maybe they’re just terrible, period.
