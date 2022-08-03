«
»

August 3, 2022

NODS SAGELY. MAKES PERFECT SENSE:  Monkeypox: California, Illinois, New York Declare State and Public Health Emergencies.

Considering what those states do to their citizens — without lube, no less — they’re justifiably scared.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 3:00 am
