August 2, 2022

SO YOU WANNA EAT OR HAVE POWER (OCCASIONALLY): Good question, especially in Virginia where the rapid proliferation of solar power fields just since 2020 is taking fertile farmland out of production, according to the Thomas Jefferson Institute’s Barbara Hollingsworth.

This problem is becoming acute in Virginia, which is among the states with the fastest growing solar field construction. But if the enviros succeed in forcing the nation to go the full Green New Deal, it is a problem that will be felt nationwide. And likely sooner than later.