TOP. MEN. How the U.S. Let 20 Million Doses of Monkeypox Vaccine Expire: At the start of the monkeypox outbreak the U.S. stockpile contained just 2,400 doses of vaccine, a far cry from the more than 20 million it once held.

Trust the public health professionals. They know what to do!

Plus:

Flashback: CDC, You Had One Job.