WAS JESUS A VEGETARIAN? Quite a few folks who abstain from eating meat claim Jesus as one of them. On HillFaith this morning, Kyle Butt offers a quick, compelling four minute video explanation for why that makes no sense at all.

I’m skeptical of the vegetarian Jesus claim, too, plus, my family is from Oklahoma and Texas where I am pretty sure it is illegal to be a vegetarian. Unless you live in the Norman or Austin city limits.