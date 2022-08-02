August 2, 2022

HERE COMES A ‘TREASURE TROVE:’ Of Biden administration documents, that is, according to Louisiana Attorney General Greg Landry, The Epoch Times reports. He and Missouri AG Eric Schmitt sued the administration in May, contending that the government and Big Tech colluded to violate the First Amendment rights of Americans.

Now, thanks to the ruling of U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty, an appointee of President Donald Trump, the discovery phase is underway and Landry is quite optimistic: “We’ve got a treasure trove of information that we think are going to come to us here shortly,” he told EpochTV’s “American Thought Leaders.”

This could be one on which to keep a close eye.