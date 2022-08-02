August 2, 2022

LONG DURATION FLIGHT: Experimental Zephyr drone sets new record for uncrewed flight duration. “An experimental aircraft tested in conjunction with the United States Army has been in the air above the Sonoran Desert for 42 days, breaking its own record for longest uncrewed flight. The solar-powered, high-altitude Airbus Zephyr S took off from the U.S. Army’s Yuma Proving Ground on June 15, 2022 and has since been flying patterns over the Yuma Test Range and Kofa National Wildlife Refuge.”