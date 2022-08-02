August 2, 2022

IF YOU’RE STILL IN CALIFORNIA, AND YOUR KIDS ARE IN PUBLIC SCHOOL: Hayward CA School District Approves Noxious “Liberated Ethnic Studies” CRT Curriculum.

1- Take your kids out of school. This you must do right now.

2- Prepare to Exfil. Yes, I know, giving land to the enemy, etc, but trust me, at this point you’re putting yourself and yours at risk.

3 – Get to a safe place and fight to recover what you lost from the safe place.

I know it’s hard. I might never have got to it, if the health issues hadn’t joined into the reasons to leave. I’ll always miss Colorado. I left a chunk of my heart in the mountains. But–

It’s better in Free America. And it’s safer with what’s coming down the pike in the fall. Get out, get out while you can.

And remember, my friend Dave Freer always said “When the Portuguese immigrants leave, it’s too late.”