August 2, 2022

INCREASINGLY COMMON IN THE GLOBAL BABY BUST: The unseen side of depopulation in Lithuania. “Every year, the Lithuanian state sells hundreds of properties whose owners have passed away without any heirs. These include prime real estate in central Vilnius as well as low-value homes in the provinces. Part of the reason is Lithuania’s deteriorating demographic situation, says a researcher. . . . According to researcher Donatas Burneika, the proliferation of property without owners reflects Lithuania’s demographic situation – an ageing population with increasingly many single and lonely people.”