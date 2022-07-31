July 31, 2022

YEP: “[T]here has been an unrelenting effort to make ‘insurrection’ a litmus test for anyone speaking about January 6th.” Plus: “If one does not use that term (and, worse yet, expresses doubts about its accuracy), you run the risk of immediate condemnation as someone excusing or supporting insurrection. This framing also reduces the need to address the question of how this riot was allowed to spiral out of control…. The effort to mandate ‘insurrection’ as the only acceptable description prevents the country from speaking with a unified voice. It clearly serves political purposes but only makes a national resolution more difficult as we approach a new presidential election.”

And I’ll venture this prediction: If the Biden Administration’s catastrophic downward spiral continues, the January 6 “insurrectionists” will eventually come to be seen as martyrs who tried to prevent a tragedy.