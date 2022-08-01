August 1, 2022

OUT: SCIENCE SHOULDN’T BE UNDER THE THUMB OF THEOLOGY!!! IN: A new law is putting astronomy back in the hands of Native Hawaiians. “The law includes that the group must include one member who is a ‘lineal descendant’ of a practitioner of Native Hawaiian traditions associated with the mountain, and another who is currently a recognized practitioner of those Native Hawaiian traditional practices. That stipulation is especially important as it’s the first time community experts and practitioners will be able to make those kinds of decisions for their community.”

This seems constitutionally questionable on several grounds.