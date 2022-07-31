July 31, 2022

TO BE FAIR, PRETTY MUCH EVERY PUBLIC HEALTH ISSUE BECOMES A PUBLIC HEALTH FAILURE NOWADAYS: Monkeypox is about to become the next public health failure.

Related: Government That Shut Down Businesses, Parks, Schools, Beaches, And Churches For 2 Years Says There’s Nothing We Can Do To Stop A Disease Spread By Gay Sex.

To be fair, none of that stuff did any good. But that never stops them!

Plus: CDC Declares Gay Orgies An ‘Essential Activity.’ It’s the Bee, of course, but I feel like if this were primarily affecting heterosexual males the reaction would be different, and probably include a lot of mockery.