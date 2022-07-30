July 30, 2022

WELL, TO BE FAIR, THAT’S ONLY BECAUSE HE’S TERRIBLE, AND SO IS HIS ENTIRE ADMINISTRATION: Grim milestone: Biden has worst job approval at this stage of any modern elected president. “Since Gallup started polling presidential approval in the 1950s, in fact, no one has ever rated more poorly in the summer of his second year than Biden.”

And, I should note, he’s rated this poorly in spite of every significant institution — the federal government, the press, the entertainment media, big tech — going to comically ridiculous lengths to prop him up and silence his critics.

Related: The ‘cabal’ that bragged of foisting Joe Biden on us must answer for his failed presidency.

Also: Biden’s Collapse Exposes Rot in the Establishment: The problem isn’t really Joe Biden. It’s that the supposed “adults in the room” who surround him are children with no self-awareness and a violent allergy to accountability.