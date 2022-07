ROT IN DOJ RUNS DEEP: Remember a decade ago when Lois Lerner and the IRS were targeting conservative, evangelical and Tea Party nonprofits? One of the Department of Justice (DOJ) officials who had a hand in that abuse of government power was Richard Pilger. Guess where Pilger is today, according to Just the News. He’s the chief of the Elections Crime Branch of DOJ’s Public Integrity Section. You just cannot make this stuff up.