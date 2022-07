JUST TWO [PARTNERS] TO SLOW THE SPREAD? WHO advises men who have sex with men to ‘limit partners’ amid monkeypox.

…. Sarah looks at the example of just two weeks to slow the spread. Okay, so for all you guys in the demographic, I think that means — translates from liberal — you should definitely limit it to 106 partners (more for the more liberal areas of the country) to slow the spread.

Scratches head. That’s going to work about as well as the lockdowns for “just two weeks.”