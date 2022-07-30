July 30, 2022

PUBLIC HEALTH: Demand for monkeypox vaccine far outpaces supply. Officials fear spread will continue at Decadence. “Even as Louisiana receives thousands of doses of the monkeypox vaccines, officials say it’s likely not enough to ward off further spread of infection with the approach of the Southern Decadence Festival, the annual LGBTQ celebration that typically draws 250,000 people to the French Quarter over Labor Day weekend. . . . Although anyone is susceptible to monkeypox, which is spread through close contact, the virus has been circulating among men who have sex with men, putting that group at higher risk of infection. . . . There are two ways to qualify for the monkeypox vaccine right now. The first is being a close contact of someone with a diagnosed case, which is identified through contact tracing. The second is by meeting the state’s requirements for high risk: Gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men who have had multiple or anonymous sexual partners, have engaged in commercial sex or had sexual contact in a social venue, all in the last two weeks.”