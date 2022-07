FRUITS OF BIDEN’S HUMILIATING CAPITULATION: “The Taliban’s brutality toward women in Afghanistan is a ‘suffocating crackdown’ that goes beyond the widely condemned bans on work and school to include sex slavery, forced marriages, violence, torture, and disappearances, according to Amnesty International, which published a new report on the subject Wednesday.”

Well, Amnesty, you hated Trump and wanted Biden, so you have to take a share of ownership here too.