July 29, 2022

WELL, THAT’S BECAUSE OF THE MODE OF TRANSMISSION: Study finds important differences in monkeypox symptoms between current and previous outbreaks.

Some of the common symptoms they describe, including rectal pain and penile swelling (edema), differ from those described in previous outbreaks.

As such, the researchers recommend that clinicians consider monkeypox infection in patients presenting with these symptoms. And they say those with confirmed monkeypox infection who have extensive penile lesions or severe rectal pain “should be considered for ongoing review or inpatient management.” . . .

A total of 71 patients reported rectal pain, 33 sore throat, and 31 penile edema, while 27 had oral lesions, 22 had a solitary lesion, and 9 had swollen tonsils.

The authors note that solitary lesions and swollen tonsils were not previously known to be typical features of monkeypox infection, and could be mistaken for other conditions.

Just over a third (36%) of participants also had HIV infection and 32% of those screened for sexually transmitted infections had a sexually transmitted infection.

Overall, 20 (10%) of participants were admitted to hospital for the management of symptoms, most commonly rectal pain and penile swelling. However, no deaths were reported and no patients required intensive hospital care.