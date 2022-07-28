July 28, 2022

CHANGE: Yale Law School shuts down listserv tied to protests. “Yale Law School has made a lot of news over the past year, much of it embarrassing to the school. For instance, in March of this year a group of protesters shouted down a panel discussion which included a representative from Alliance Defending Freedom. The protesters did leave the room when asked; however, the same protesters continued shouting in the hallway and made it difficult to hear the speakers and also disrupted other classes taking place in the building. Today, Aaron Sibarium at the Washington Free Becaon reports that a listserv used to organize several recent protests at Yale Law has been shut down.”

Going back to the old physical bulletin board they had in my day.