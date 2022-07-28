July 28, 2022

MY NEW YORK POST COLUMN: Team Biden’s refusal to admit we’re in a recession is just another reason Americans don’t trust our institutions.

The news is bad on the lack of trust. A recent University of Chicago Institute of Politics poll found that a majority of Americans think that the government is “corrupt and rigged against people like me.” . . .

Why do people feel that way? Well, that’s a real poser, but I’m going to offer a suggestion: They feel that way because they’ve noticed that the government is corrupt and rigged against people like them.