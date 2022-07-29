«
July 29, 2022

OUT: SHRINKFLATION. IN: DISQUALIFLATION. “Packaging less stuff for the same price doesn’t fool consumers or economists. But diminishing quality imposes equally maddening extra costs that are almost impossible to measure.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:01 am
