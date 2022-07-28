July 28, 2022

THINK OF IT AS EVOLUTION IN ACTION: Snipped in solidarity: the American men getting vasectomies after Roe – while they can/Following the supreme court’s abortion decision, urologists say more men are taking charge of their reproductive health, to permanent ends.

Plus: “People are seriously worried that vasectomies are going to become illegal?”

Well, even now, married men require permission from their wives to get them. Because that’s how “reproductive freedom” in America has always worked for men.