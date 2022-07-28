July 28, 2022
“THE BIDEN RECESSION IS BECAUSE OF BIDEN POLICIES:” A new ad commemorates the official beginning of the Biden recession.
I love the appearance of the “I did that” gas pump stickers. Because, well, he did do that.
UPDATE: Ouch:
