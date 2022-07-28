July 28, 2022

HARVARD PUBLISHES TURLEY CRITIQUE OF ANTI-FREE SPEECHERS: And speaking of censorship, Georgetown Law Professor Jonathan Turley has in recent years found himself increasingly on the “wrong” — that is, pro liberty, pro freedom of expression — side of multiple issues.

Despite that positioning, the Harvard Journal of Law & Public Policy has published Turley’s lengthy and richly detailed analysis of the history of free speech in America since John Stuart Mill. Highly recommended from this corner because of Turley’s superb explication of how contemporary censorship advocates corrupt Mill’s concept of Harm and liberty.