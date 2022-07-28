July 28, 2022

SOCIAL MEDIA GIANTS ACTIVELY AIDED CDC CENSORSHIP: A treasure trove of documents obtained by the America First Institute and shared with the Washington Free Beacon make clear the active partnership between Facebook, Twitter and Google with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in censoring what the government viewed as “misinformation” about COVID-19.

“Over the course of at least six months, starting in December 2020, CDC officials regularly communicated with personnel at Twitter, Facebook, and Google over ‘vaccine misinformation.’ At various times, CDC officials would flag specific posts by users on social media platforms such as Twitter as ‘example posts,'” according to Joseph Simonson.

One of the many emails included among the documents is an email that “shows a senior CDC official appeared at Google’s 2020 ‘Trusted Media Summit.’ The conference, according to its website, was ‘for journalists, fact-checkers, educators, researchers and others who work in the area of fact-checking, verification, media literacy, and otherwise fighting misinformation.'”