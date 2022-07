LONG STORY SHORT ON DARWIN’S DOUBT: Charles Darwin was a smart guy and he recognized one very big problem with his theory of evolution. As this new Discovery Science video on HillFaith makes clear, it’s still a big problem.

I tend toward the theistic evolution side of things, so this may not be a show-stopper but people who are a lot smarter than me have been debating it for a century and a half now, so it’s well-worth serious attention.