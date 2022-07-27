July 27, 2022

THEY’LL DO AS WELL AS THE CONSTITUTIONAL UNION PARTY: Former Republicans and Democrats form new third U.S. political party. “Dozens of former Republican and Democratic officials announced on Wednesday a new national political third party to appeal to millions of voters they say are dismayed with what they see as America’s dysfunctional two-party system. The new party, called Forward and whose creation was first reported by Reuters, will initially be co-chaired by former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang and Christine Todd Whitman, the former Republican governor of New Jersey. They hope the party will become a viable alternative to the Republican and Democratic parties that dominate U.S. politics, founding members told Reuters.”

The two parties we have now stink, but I’ll be surprised if this gets a lot of traction. Why? “The party, which is centrist, has no specific policies yet.”