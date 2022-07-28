July 28, 2022

SPACE JUNK, BETTER PUT UP MY UMBRELLA: Chinese rocket stage to hit Earth in uncontrolled descent. “A hunk of Chinese space rocket junk weighing roughly 25 tons will fall back to Earth on Sunday, according to researchers at the Aerospace Corp.’s Center for Orbital Re-entry and Debris Studies. . . . According to CORDS researchers, the falling Chinese space debris is 53.6 meters high and, due to the uncontrolled nature of its descent, there is ‘a non-zero probability of the surviving debris landing in a populated area.'”