NIH WANTS TO SUPPRESS NAME IT MADE PUBLIC MONTHS AGO: A federal judge has agreed with the remarkable request by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to withhold the name of a Chinese scientist and his NIH correspondent.

What makes the agency’s request remarkable is that NIH made both names public two years ago! Zach Steiber at The Epoch Times has the details that scream something is really, really rotten in Denmark/NIH.