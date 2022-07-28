July 28, 2022

21ST CENTURY RELATIONSHIPS: I’m a professional bridesmaid, which means brides hire me to stand in their wedding. Brides call me for many reasons, but my hiring is usually a secret — sometimes even from their partner. “At most of the weddings I work at, the client asks me to make sure nobody knows I’m hired — sometimes including the person they’re marrying. The bride wants me to fully pretend that I’m her real friend, and to make sure that happens, I often change my identity. I do this mostly by changing my hair color and my name.”

I remember in the movie Dream Lover, the psychopathic Mädchen Amick character hired temps to play her friends at the wedding, since she didn’t have any. What once was a Hollywood fairy tale is now reality!