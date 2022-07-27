July 27, 2022

LIFE IN THE BLUE ZONES (CONT’D): Bob McManus: 16-year-old cop basher shows just how broken NYC justice is. “So a 16-year-old fare-beater hauls off and wallops a cop on Saturday, igniting a wild subway-station brawl and producing — what else in these times? — a viral video. The perp is subdued, though not easily, and arrested — but is back on the street within hours. And then, as predictably as a summertime sunrise, it turns out that the accused cop-fighter was free on cashless bail after being charged with felony robbery just days earlier. Really.”