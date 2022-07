LIFE IN THE BLUE ZONES: $588M Sixth Street Bridge closed indefinitely due to illegal activity: LAPD. “The bridge opened to the public back on July 10, just over two weeks ago, but in that brief time, it’s been the center of attention in Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons. Street takeovers, graffiti, and crashes have plagued the bridge since its reopening. The LAPD has given out 57 citations on the bridge over the last four days, according to LAPD Chief Michel Moore.”