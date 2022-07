OH PLEASE, IT’S CNN, THE CIRCULAR NEWS NETWORK. IT’S NEITHER INFORMATION NOR DISINFORMATION. IT’S WISHFULMATION: Information or Disinformation? CNN Report On SCOTUS Abortion Leak Seems Designed To Point Finger At Conservative Justices.

They want it to be one of the conservative justices, so they say it is. They’re wish casting again. It’s leftists. Remember when they tried to levitate the Denver Mint? They think wishing makes things so.