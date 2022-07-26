July 26, 2022
JUST THINK OF IT AS EVOLUTION IN ACTION: “Some people in the US are rushing to get sterilized after the Roe v. Wade ruling.”
But if you’re a married man who wants a vasectomy, you may need a permission note from your wife.
