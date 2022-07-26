July 26, 2022

REMEMBER JOE ISUZU? HE SAYS HE PRAYED WITH SUPREME COURT JUSTICES: Actually, the guy’s name is Rob Schenck and he’s a former evangelical-preacher-turned-progressive-polemicist. He claims to have prayed with Justice Samuel Alito for years, who was then so impressed that he used Schenck’s pro-life “bumper-sticker slogans” in the recent Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v Wade.

Now, I’m from out of town and all, but I read Alito’s Dobbs decision and I don’t see anything that resembles a bumper sticker slogan. So I emailed Rob and asked him to point out at least one specific example of a Schenckian bumper sticker slogan that Alito used because of those prayerfests. You can read in my latest column on PJ Media how Schenck responded here.