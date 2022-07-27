July 27, 2022

PERHAPS IF ENGINEERS WERE TREATED BETTER WITHIN ORGANIZATIONS, MORE PEOPLE WOULD WANT TO BE ENGINEERS: Engineers on the brink of extinction threaten entire tech ecosystems. “The graph the company showed at the latest VLSI Symposium, however, was a real shocker. While computer science course take-up had gone up by over 90 percent in the past 50 years, electrical engineering (EE) had declined by the same amount. The electronics graduate has become rarer than an Intel-based smartphone.”