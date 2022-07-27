«
July 27, 2022

SOUNDS LIKE A CIVIL RIGHTS VIOLATION: New Jersey AG Weaponizing the State’s New Nuisance Law Skirt the PLCAA and Attack Gun Makers.

Gun makers should refuse to sell any products to state agencies in states that do this sort of thing.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 4:00 pm
