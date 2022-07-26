July 26, 2022

THEY REALLY ARE COMING AFTER YOUR CAR AND TRUCK: World Economic Forum article lays it out about as clearly as it could be – You don’t need to own an automobile, you just need to be able to use one owned by somebody else. Check it out:

“Be honest, you likely have at least one old mobile phone tucked in the bottom of a drawer. Possibly an unused hard drive taking up space too. You aren’t alone. The average car or van in England is driven just 4 percent of the time. While most already have a personal phone, 39% of workers globally have employer-provided laptops and mobile phones.

“This is not at all resource efficient. More sharing can reduce ownership of idle equipment and thus material usage. Car sharing platforms such as Getaround and BlueSG have already seized that opportunity to offer vehicles where you pay per hour used.