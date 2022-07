HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: The Last Leg Universities Stand On Is Collapsing: The world of education is not what it used to be. I’ve noticed a lot of Coursera ads that seem to be aimed as much at parents and grandparents as at students, which isn’t surprising as it’s often family that’s most invested in the “prestige” of a degree, not the students themselves.

In other words, all is proceeding as I have foreseen.