GET WOKE, GO BROKE: Samantha Bee’s show the latest to be canceled. Took her longer than it should have though, she was never funny. But then, neither are the others: “Amazingly, the network does not appear to be doing this because of the controversial nature of the show and the crass language that is frequently featured. It’s just a business decision as ratings and advertising revenue for the late-night shows have been slumping.”