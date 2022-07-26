July 26, 2022

SHE LOOKS A BIT LIKE WINSOME SEARS: England’s New Conservative Superstar: Kemi Badenoch used to work at McDonalds. Now she’s become the breakout star of the Tory Party.

Her political sensibilities emerged from her experience of Africa—though in the opposite way that adherents of Black Lives Matter would want. “Growing up in a place like Nigeria means you appreciate what we have in the UK and in the West,” she told me on the phone on Wednesday, after she had dropped out of the race. “One of the things I find frustrating is the ethno-nationalism that you get in many countries like Nigeria: ‘Oh, we’re going to do things our way, we’re not going to do things the Western way.’ People start looking at things like free markets and capitalism as being Western things. And actually the whole world would be in a much better place if they adopted these systems, free markets in particular,” she said. “They are still the best way of lifting people out of poverty.”

Well, yes. That’s why the left opposes them.