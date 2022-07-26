«
»

July 26, 2022

SAY IT:  DeSantis: ‘Gender-Affirming Care’ is a Euphemism for Castration, Mastectomy, Sterilization.

Adults can do whatever they wish to themselves, but we should “caring mutilation” of kids is not a thing. It is in fact appalling.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 1:57 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.