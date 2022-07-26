July 26, 2022

UM: Florida Ex-Cop Who Killed a Woman During an Exercise Wants His Probation Deal Ended Early. “Former Punta Gorda, Florida Police Officer Lee Coel aimed his Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver at 73-year-old retired librarian Mary Knowlton and pulled the trigger four times. What were supposed to be blanks, weren’t. Coel had loaded wadcutters into his personal weapon. He could not tell the difference between blanks and live rounds. . . . Coel’s actions, which the department officially sanctioned, violated all of the basic rules of firearm safety.”

That’s criminal stupidity. And he never did any jail time.