July 26, 2022

YOU’LL EAT BUGS AND LIKE IT, SERFS! The case for paying carbon taxes on unsustainable food. The Gentry Class gets its jollies from making people live in ways they don’t want to live. That’s not a means to an end. That is the end.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 2:30 pm
