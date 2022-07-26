July 26, 2022

I HAD COVID, BUT I RETAIN MY HAIR AND MY LIBIDO, AND MY BRAIN IS NO FOGGIER THAN USUAL: Long COVID may cause hair, libido loss, as well as brain fog, study says.

Actually, one weird side effect is that my sense of smell — which has been lousy since a nasty flu back when I was in junior high — has actually improved. The other day I was upstairs and could smell Helen making a cup of Keurig coffee downstairs, which never happened before. I did lose smell for a few days when I had Covid, but maybe that rebooted the system or something? Who knows, but it’s interesting.